First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 221,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

