First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cintas were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $374.76 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $350.18 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

