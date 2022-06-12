First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

