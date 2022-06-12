First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $208,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

