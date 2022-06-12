First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Shares Down 2.5%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 58,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 37,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The stock has a market cap of C$17.52 million and a P/E ratio of -131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40.
About First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG)
Further Reading
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for First Mexican Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mexican Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.