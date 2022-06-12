First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $136.31 and a one year high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

