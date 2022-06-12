First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 73.6% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.
IFV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 22,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.18.
