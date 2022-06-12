First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Shares Down 2.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.86. 5,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.