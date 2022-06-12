First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 710.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the period.

FNX traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,752. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

