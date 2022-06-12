First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 88.6% in May

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the May 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

FAB traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $69.64. 5,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,907. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

