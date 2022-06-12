First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 321.5% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ QQEW traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.22. 48,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,537. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the period.

