First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 79.1% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,262. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,262. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.