First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 79.1% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,262. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

