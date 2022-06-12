First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. 139,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,788. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.