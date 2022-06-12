First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 1.5%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 1,754,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,729,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

