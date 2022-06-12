Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 122,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

