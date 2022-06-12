Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $99,170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

