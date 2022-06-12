Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Fiverr International comprises about 1.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Fiverr International worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Fiverr International Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.