FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Down 2.9%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.17 and last traded at $124.17. 2,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $127.82.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.