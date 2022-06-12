Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 356 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

