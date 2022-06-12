Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,679 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.