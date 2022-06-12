Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after buying an additional 2,483,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,081,000 after buying an additional 175,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,176,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,568,000 after buying an additional 1,530,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after buying an additional 2,184,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $22.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

