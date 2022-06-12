Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $99.31 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

