Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.98 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

