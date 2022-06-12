Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Linde by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.21.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $310.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.60. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

