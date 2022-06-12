Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,894 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $145.72 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

