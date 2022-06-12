Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,055 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.32. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

