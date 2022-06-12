Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,931,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

