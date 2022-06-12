Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 614 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

