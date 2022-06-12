FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0427 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (FYP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $752,897.51 and approximately $197.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

