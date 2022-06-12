Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FMX. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 72,928 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

