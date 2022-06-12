Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up approximately 5.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 1.35% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $97,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.38 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FYBR. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

