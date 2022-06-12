FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 104.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,580 shares of company stock worth $443,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,938 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,024,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 286,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

