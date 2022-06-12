FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at UBS Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTCI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.59.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $54,162.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,057,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,259 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

