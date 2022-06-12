Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.91

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 46922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.
About Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
