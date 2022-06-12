Function X Market Cap Hits $93.65 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $93.65 million and approximately $923,865.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,339.49 or 0.99904615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026559 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015714 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.