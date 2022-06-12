Furucombo (COMBO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.32 million and $125,748.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

