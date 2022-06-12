Fuse Network Market Capitalization Tops $5.55 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $432,009.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00338127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00438669 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

