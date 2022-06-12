FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Down 2.4%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.36). Approximately 10,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 16,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £500.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 446.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 454.81.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £29,465 ($36,923.56).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.