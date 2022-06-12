GameCredits Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $39,655.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00181590 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,955,740 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.