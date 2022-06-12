GAMEE 24-Hour Volume Tops $489,204.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $489,204.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00336843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00439187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

