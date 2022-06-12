Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.56

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.56 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.32). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 166,213 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming Realms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.67 ($0.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of £75.19 million and a P/E ratio of 64.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.53.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford bought 117,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,667 ($38,429.82).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

