GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

