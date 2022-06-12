GateToken (GT) Tops One Day Volume of $4.95 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $383.63 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00018128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,029.67 or 1.00069827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,348,729 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

