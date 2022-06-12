GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE GATX traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. 184,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,346. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,460,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,069 shares of company stock valued at $13,351,343. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GATX by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.