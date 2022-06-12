GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
GATX has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
NYSE GATX traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. 184,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,346. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.
In other GATX news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,460,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,069 shares of company stock valued at $13,351,343. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GATX by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.
GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.