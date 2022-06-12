General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in General Electric by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in General Electric by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

