General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Shares of GM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

