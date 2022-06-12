Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

NYSE:GCO traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 225,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. Genesco has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Genesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genesco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Genesco by 11.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.