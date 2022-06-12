Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,268.00

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $220,229.60 and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00340407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00033321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00431163 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

