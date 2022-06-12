Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Down 4.4%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 442.50 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.55). 539,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 533,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($5.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 713 ($8.93) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.02) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 447.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($110,275.69).

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.