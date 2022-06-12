GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GIW remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. GigInternational1 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in GigInternational1 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth $201,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

